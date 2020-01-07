Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's was last seen the morning of April 22.

HOUSTON — The anguished sister of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen said she dreamed of being a soldier since she was 10 years old.

That dream quickly turned into a nightmare. The Houston native told her family she was sexually harassed by her superior and didn't feel safe but was afraid to report it.

Within weeks, Vanessa vanished. Now, the family says,,remains found Tuesday are believed to be hers.

Police confirmed Wednesday that a suspect in Guillen's disappearance killed himself early Wednesday as officers moved in the man's ex-wife is in custody in connection with the case.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam said the dead man is the same one who sexually harassed Guillen before she disappeared.

"We have a dead person because of sexual harassment," Khawam said at the start of Wednesday's press conference. "If she could get killed, anyone could get killed. This could happen to our mothers, sisters, daughters. We want a bill in her name."

The press conference was held just one day after a civilian working on a fence in Little River Academy, Texas discovered human remains. The remains were found not far from where the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Texas EquuSearch looked for Guillen on June 22 after receiving a tip.

Those remains were sent for forensic testing to be identified. There is no timetable for when a positive identification could be made, but Tim Miller of the Houston-based volunteer search group Texas EquuSearch said he would be suspending his search for Guillen.

Fort Hood has come under fire in recent weeks for their handling of her disappearance.

Guillen, who is from Houston, was last seen the morning of April 22 a parking lot at the Army post. Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. Her cell phone was missing, however.

Her family claims the base didn't tell them about the disappearance, and they also questioned why there was not a 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. check to make sure all soldiers were accounted for.

They claim the Army is covering up any information they have on the case.

U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, also of Houston, has been pushing Fort Hood and Army CID for more transparency.