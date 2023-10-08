Contract agreement between UAW and Mack Trucks voted down by workers

UAW workers voted down the five year contract that the union and company had negotiated late last week with a 73% no vote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UAW workers that manufacture Mack Trucks have voted down a contract agreement and will go on strike on Monday morning starting at 7 a.m.

A letter from UAW president Shawn Fain to the Director of Employee & Labor Relations at Volvo Trucks North America, which makes Mack Trucks, said workers rejected the contract by a 73% no vote.

Fain said many topics remain at issue including wage increases, cost of living allowances, job security, wage progression, holiday and work schedules as well as many other issues.

On Monday, the United Auto Workers union announced that they had reached the tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks that covers about 4,000 workers in three states.

Mack Trucks confirmed a tentative agreement on a five-year contract early Monday after the UAW announced the deal just before midnight Sunday.

“The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families,” Mack President Stephen Roy said. “At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market, and continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”

“Nearly 4,000 UAW members at Mack Truck in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida (UAW Region 8 & Region 9) have a tentative agreement!,” the union said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday.

Mack Truck workers join thousands of other UAW members around the country who are striking against the Big Three automakers – Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.



In a social media post, Fain said, “"I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it.”

The workers are in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.