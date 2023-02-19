Two rallies in DC, two visions for the future of the Ukraine War

Some urged the U.S. government to continue supporting Ukraine. Others said it was time to stop.

WASHINGTON — As the war in Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, people took to the streets of Washington Sunday to weigh in on America’s support of Ukraine.

Some want it to stop. Others think it’s more important now than ever.

For many of those at an afternoon demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial, patience for the war in Ukraine was wearing thin. To them, now is the time to end the United States' financial and military support of Ukraine.

"I don’t think we need to be involved in escalating tensions in Ukraine because it might lead to nuclear conflict," said Anthony Carrion, from New York.

"I think they need to negotiate and that would help," said Janet Bates from British Columbia, Canada. "That would save thousands of lives."

Carrion called for funds currently spent supporting Ukraine to be diverted to domestic causes.

"For instance East Palestine in Ohio, they're going to need money to rebuild that town," he said.

But blocks away at Lafayette Square, others urged continued support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"Ukraine is fighting for its life," said Mariam Tavberidze.

"It’s all about freedom," said Girsheli Bartaia. "Freedom is the most important thing in life, in the universe."

Tavberidze and Bartaia, like many others at the Lafayette Square demonstration, had ties to the country Georgia. The event was designed to call for now-imprisoned former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili to be transferred to a foreign hospital.

But it also highlighted their support of Ukraine.

Bartaia said he was "Ukrainian by heart because today, Ukraine needs big support."

The nation, like Sunday's demonstrations, seems to be divided. A recent AP-NORC poll says 48% of Americans support the US sending weapons to Ukraine. 29% oppose it and 22% said they had no opinion.

The Associated Press reports that in May 2022 during the early months of the war, 60% of U.S. adults supported sending arms to Ukraine.