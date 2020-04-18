NEW LONDON, Conn. — The latest fast attack submarine in the United States Navy was commissioned Saturday morning, but without the usual pomp and ceremony.

The USS Vermont is entering military service under subdued conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events at Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut were very different than those which would normally take place because the commissioning ceremony is traditionally the most celebrated moment for a navy vessel.

“This warship carries on a proud Vermont legacy in naval warfare and unyielding determination stretching back to the birth of our nation,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces. “To her crew, congratulations on completing the arduous readiness training to enter sea trials and prepare this ship for battle. I am proud to serve with each of you!"

USS Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name of the “Green Mountain State.” The first Vermont was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second Vermont, Battleship No. 20, was commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in December of that same year as part of the “Great White Fleet.” She was decommissioned June 30, 1920.

The USS Vermont is the latest Virginia Class fast attack submarine, and the first of ten in “Block IV,” or the fourth generation of the Virginia class.

Virginia class subs are built jointly by the Electric Boat division of General Dynamics and Newport News Shipbuilding, with the two yards each building complete modules and alternating in the final assembly. The USS Vermont was completed by Electric Boat.

A module for the USS Vermont (SSN792) constructed by Newport News Shipbuilding

Newport News Shipbuilding / Chris Oxley

The submarine is 377 feet long, has a 34-foot beam, and will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. The ship’s construction began in May 2014. It is the most technologically advanced submarine in the world, and cost taxpayers nearly $3 billion.

In a news release, a navy spokesperson said: “Although the traditional public commissioning ceremony was cancelled due to public health safety and restrictions of large public gatherings, the Navy commissioned USS Vermont administratively and transitioned the ship to normal operations. Meanwhile, the Navy is looking at a future opportunity to commemorate the special event with the ship’s sponsor, crew and commissioning committee.”

