Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush test positive for COVID-19

Crew members who tested positive are currently being treated at home in isolation, a Navy spokesperson said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A "small number" of sailors assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) have tested positive for COVID-19, a Navy spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The Department of Defense does not release specific numbers of people who have been infected for security reasons.

According to Command Jennifer Cragg, Public Affairs Officer, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, the Bush crew members who were diagnosed with the coronavirus are currently at home in isolation, and are receiving daily medical care until they recover.

"There has been no impact to readiness," Cragg said in a statement. "Navy medical professionals are providing all health care and the safety and welfare of our Sailors is our top priority. USS George H.W. Bush continues to closely monitor the local, state, and national COVID reporting and follows all DOD and CDC mitigation guidance."

The Bush is currently undergoing maintenance at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where it has been drydocked since 2019.

Crew members aboard the USS George H.W. Bush are actively enforcing physical distancing, minimizing group gatherings, wearing PPE, and cleaning extensively.

In addition to the ship enforcing social distancing, extensive cleaning, and wearing PPE, Cragg said, "Norfolk Naval Shipyard is conducting temperature checks and screening all personnel with a medical symptoms questionnaire, and if required, referring Sailors with symptoms for medical evaluation."