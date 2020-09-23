Restrictions eased for Hampton Roads Navy personnel: now, at HPCON Bravo

That means about 265,000 sailors and their families will be able to match the state and local precautions of non-servicemembers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday morning, the Navy announced that Hampton Roads sailors and their families can ease up on certain coronavirus restrictions - up to HPCON Bravo.

That means about 265,000 sailors and their families will be able to match the state and local precautions of non-servicemembers.

It's the first easing of restrictions for the Navy since March.

A release from the Navy's Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office said this change doesn't release sailors from being careful, though.

"Under the new guidance, military personnel can leave their homes for non-essential tasks, but are still expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them," wrote a spokesperson.

Navy moves to Health Protection Condition Level Bravo for nearly 265,000 sailors and family members based in Hampton Roads. They can now return to movies, theaters, beaches, restaurants, hair salons, zoos, etc.--as long as they adhere to local Covid-19 guidelines.#13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Sqm4zzZVfG — Mike Gooding 13News Now (@13MikeGooding) September 23, 2020

The change from HPCON Charlie was made because the area met certain COVID-19 health metrics the Office of the Secretary of Defense was looking for.

As listed by the release, those were:

Health statistics showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 14 days,

Local medical facilities demonstrated the capacity to treat patients without crisis care, and

COVID-19 testing programs are in place for healthcare workers and those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“Protecting our workforce is our top priority," wrote Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander of the Navy's Region Mid-Atlantic. "The conditions in Hampton Roads have improved enough to allow our personnel to move a little more freely throughout the community.”