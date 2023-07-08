'This is a worthy mission' | Gov. Youngkin deploys Virginia National Guard to Texas border

A 110-person unit will assist Texas Military Department and Operation Lone Star border security operation for approximately 30 days.

The Commonwealth of Virginia sent a National Guard unit Saturday to assist with securing the Texas border, as authorized by the Virginia governor.

Joint Task Force Cardinal includes 100 National Guard soldiers and airmen as well as 10 additional leadership personnel. They will be assisting the Texas Military Department and Operation Lone Star border security operation for approximately 30 days.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the troops Thursday at Fort Barfoot where they trained before deploying Texas. The governor thanked the troops and their families for their sacrifice.

“I am inspired by all of you,” Youngkin said. “On behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for your commitment, thank you for your love of nation, and thank you for your love of the commonwealth.”

The National Guard unit is deploying to Texas in an active-duty status funded by the state of Virginia for $3.1 million. The decision was made as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member.

“Someone called for help, and we are going to go help them,” the governor said. “That’s what this is all about. I firmly believe this is a worthy mission ... Our nation and Virginians are grateful. We salute you.”

Youngkin last sent National Guard soldiers to Texas in May, responding to a request from Gov. Greg Abbott to help secure the border and reduce the flow of fentanyl and other drugs.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said back in May. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis."

Virginia Democrats criticized the decision, calling it political theater and claiming it would cost taxpayers millions.