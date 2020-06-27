Military readies for National PTSD Awareness Day

Veterans are encouraged to contact their local VA medical center if they experience any symptoms of PTSD.

NORFOLK, Va. — The battle scars may not be visible, but post-traumatic stress disorder is very real.

Saturday, June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day. Symptoms can include depression, substance abuse, problems with memory and cognition, and other physical and mental health problems.

Military leaders are urging the troops who need help to seek it.

"We shouldn't face these challenges alone,” said General Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. with US Central Command. “Help is readily available. Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of profound strength."