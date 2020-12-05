Paulette Fryar received the honor due to her mentoring and community engagement efforts, according to the Armed Forces Insurance.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A Virginia woman recently received a big honor for her work with military families. On Thursday, Paulette Fryar was named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year.

She and her husband, Commander Troy Fryar, are stationed at the Personnel Service Center at Coast Guard Headquarters in D.C., according to AFI.

"I’m extremely proud," she said. "I'm the first Coast Guard spouse to ever hold this title."

Fryar said she became an empty nester when her four boys left for college. After that, she said she knew she wanted to dedicate her time to helping local military families. Fryar ultimately became a mentor with the Mothers of Preschoolers group at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

"I absolutely love being able to pour into these young women and help give them some encouragement and hope when they need it," she said.

Mothers raising children on military installations face unique challenges, according to Fryar.

"It's very difficult because the typical things that you would turn to a mother, a friend, a close family aunt [for help], we don't really have that," she said.

Fryar was chosen to receive her military spouse of the year honor following an extensive voting process, according to AFI Chairman, Lieutenant General Stanley Clarke III, U.S. Air Force (Ret.).

"The challenges faced by members of the Coast Guard and their spouses are very much what all our other military members face, to include PCS moves and deployments," Clarke said. "Therefore it is our privilege to recognize Ms. Paulette Fryar as the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year."

Fryar said her biggest message to moms and dads on installations, raising kids is that they are never alone.

"I heard something recently," she said. “It said 'courage is not the absence of fear, but it's simply not allowing that fear to have the last say,' and I think that’s so important for us right now in this time with COVID to be courageous and be brave and reach out."