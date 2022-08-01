Maryland Air National Guard welcomes first female wing commander

With the passing of the 175th Wing guidon, the symbolic military tradition signified the passing of leadership.

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson has become the Maryland Air National Guard’s first female wing commander.

She assumed the position during a change of command ceremony on Friday at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport. The presiding official of the ceremony was U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen. The outgoing wing commander, Gen. Paul Johnson, relinquished command to Robinson.

With the passing of the 175th Wing guidon, first from Johnson to Gowen and then Gowen to Robinson, the symbolic military tradition signified the passing of leadership.

“No one can see the future when they take command, and in my four years in the corner office we have been through more than anyone could have predicted,” said Johnson via a press release, who lead the wing through multiple deployments and celebrated the 100 years of the Maryland Air National Guard all during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Collectively, we are dedicated to executing our mission with excellence and cultivating a culture of professionalism, respect, and belonging. Individually, I recognize that each of you has had a part in making the 175th Wing the shining example of what a multi-domain, combat-proven organization should be.”

The Maryland National Guard describes the 175th Wing as a “dual-mission organization supporting combatant commanders in the air with the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and in cyberspace with support from the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.” At times, the Maryland Air National Guard is also called to serve the citizens of Maryland when needed by Governor Larry Hogan.

Previously, Robinson served as the Maryland Air National Guard chief of staff and as the Air National Guard advisor to Headquarters Air Force A 3/6.