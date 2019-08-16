WASHINGTON — Lt. Gen. Brad Becker was relieved of his position as the person in charge of installations command for the U.S. Army on Thursday.

Becker's former department has been under fire for poor on-base housing conditions, which fell under his command, however a representative said his recent removal was not mission-related. That means it did not have to do with the housing issues.

“Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, has relieved Lt. Gen. Brad Becker from his position as commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command," according to a statement from the U.S. Army Thursday.

Maj. gen. Timothy McGuire will serve as the interim commander. He is currently the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command.

