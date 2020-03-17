ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md. — Officials at Joint Base Andrews say there have been two positive cases of COVID-19, which have come through the clinic on base. Both cases are dependents. One came in last week; the other came in a couple of days ago.

Right now, neither person is on base. One dependent is self-isolating; the other was transferred to a different facility for care.

The new information comes from a “front porch live” on Facebook. Several local base commanders have turned to virtual town halls to update their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Group commander, Col. Vito Smyth explains staff at Andrews does have test kits on hand, however, they do not do testing on base.

So, they have the capability of collecting samples, but then they will send the kits off to appropriate labs for testing.

Military families have expressed concern about access to the base. There has been talking about limiting who can visit. Base Commander Col. Andrew Purath responded right now there are no limitations on visitors to the base.

They have adjusted the ID-check process to get through the gate. Now, visitors will not hand over their identification at the gate but hold it up to be scanned.

When choosing whether or not to make a trip to Andrews, Purath cautions people to keep in mind they are trying to limit travel. So, while officials are not closing the base, they want people to think about limiting travel and contact with people when making these decisions.

RELATED: 'We're getting very good at this' | Military researchers talk COVID-19 vaccine work at Pentagon

If you visit the clinic on base now, you’ll notice tents outside the main entrance and dental clinic. They are screening tents where people will be asked questions in order to identify who needs to be separated.

We reported Col. Purath declared a public health emergency on Andrews Monday. Purath explains his motivation for doing so was to put the base in line with the state of Maryland and local governments.

The declaration does give him more leeway to make certain proactive and protective measures.

RELATED: Army command continues work on COVID-19 vaccine, treatment | Hospital near Fort Detrick to setup drive-through testing site

As of right now, there are no changes to deployments. Purath said that could change. Leaders are running into some issues with travel for pre-deployment training travel.

Officials at Andrews decided to make changes to the commissary operation and hours. Starting Wednesday, the commissary hours will change to opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. The shift will allow for cleaning and restocking.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., only active-duty service-members and their dependents will be allowed to shop. Staff will be limiting the amounts you can buy for certain items and will work to increase inventory.

“I’m extremely proud of this community right now,” Col. Purath added. “We’re probably going to ask a little more of certain folks in the coming days.”

RELATED: Military dependent on Joint Base Andrews tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.