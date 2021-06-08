Defense budget under fire, lawmaker calls it, 'wholly inadequate'

Although slightly up for 2021, when you factor in inflation, it's actually a cut.

WASHINGTON — There was harsh criticism on Capitol Hill Tuesday over the Biden Administration's proposed 2022 Defense Bill. One lawmaker said it "sends exactly the wrong message to China and other potential adversaries."

The $715 billion proposal technically represents a 1.5 percent increase over last year. But, when you factor in inflation, it's actually a 0.4 percent reduction.

Senators from both sides of the aisle grumbled about how the budget would impact the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Navy would only see a net increase of just two ships. It would lose a guided-missile destroyer and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet would be cut by six planes.

"I am concerned, very concerned that President Biden's defense budget request is wholly inadequate," said Senator Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota). "Nowhere near enough to give our Navy and Marine Corps members the resources, equipment, and training they need. Quite simply, this budget doesn't keep up with inflation. It's a cut."