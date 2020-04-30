Bomb-sniffing dog awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on day of retirement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One lucky and proud pup named Bob, who is a military working dog, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his meritorious service as an explosives detector dog serving with Marine forces and on board NAS Oceana, said the U.S. Navy.
Military dogs serve in a variety of roles for the military and have served in military conflicts dating back to World War I.
“The capability they (Military Working Dogs) bring to the fight cannot be replicated by man or machine," said former General David H Petraeus. "By all measures of performance their yield outperforms any asset we have in our inventory. Our Army (and military) would be remiss if we failed to invest more in this incredibly valuable resource.”
You can learn more about the work done by military service dogs and how important they are to the armed forces community by clicking here.
RELATED: Northern Virginia 6-year-old caught COVID-19, then 3 of his siblings got it, then his single mom did, too
RELATED: Members of Congress urge President Donald Trump to increase PPE supply at VA Medical Centers
RELATED: ‘I’m very proud to be from Bowie’ | Captain of the USNS Comfort talks about need for the ship's presence in New York