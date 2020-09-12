Annapolis, Highland Falls mayors make friendly wager on Army-Navy game

Annapolis, Maryland Mayor Gavin Buckley and Highland Falls, New York Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio have made a friendly wager for the 121st Army-Navy game.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New York pizza and Maryland crabcakes are on the line for two mayors during the Army-Navy game.

Annapolis, Maryland Mayor Gavin Buckley and Highland Falls, New York (West Point location) Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio have made a friendly wager for the 121st Army-Navy Game.

Buckley has wagered crabcakes, a Maryland staple. His counterpart D'Onofrio has brought New York pizza to the table for his wager.

The game on Saturday at the U.S. Military Academy's home-field in West Point, New York, will mark the first time the storied rivalry will be held at an academy’s field since 1943, Chet Gladchuk told the Naval Academy's Board of Visitors.

This will only be the sixth time the Army-Navy game has been held at the field of one of the academies, Gladchuk said. This game will even out the number of times the game has been played on an academy’s home field at three each, he said.

Even though the game will be held at West Point, the stadium will still have an air of neutrality.

“The field has been changed,” Gladchuck said. "The way we’re seated, spacing, even the hospitality accommodations, are all split right down the middle.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend this weekend's Army-Navy football game in New York, the U.S. Naval Academy's athletic director said Monday.