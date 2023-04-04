Increased security around Capitol ahead of Trump arraignment

The former president has previously called supporters to "take our nation back."

WASHINGTON — Though most of the events of Donald Trump’s historic arraignment will play out in New York, here in the District, police departments are once again playing defense against the former president’s supporters.

With that, security barricades surrounding parts of the perimeter of the Capitol in case of unrest and in the wake of Trump’s posts on social media for his followers to protest and “take our nation back.”

The barricades went up shortly after Trump predicted he’d be arrested several weeks ago.

Monday afternoon WUSA9 spoke with DC Police Chief Robert Contee about the safety precautions underway right now.

"We're coordinating with our federal partners in the national capital region--as you know, we deal with first amendment assemblies oftentimes daily here in the nation's capital, so we're monitoring it very closely," he said.

Chief Contee says the department is also in close contact with partners in New York and is not aware of any credible threats to the District, but they’re continuing to monitor the situation.