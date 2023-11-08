Local ways to help victims of Hawaii wildfires

There are many reputable national groups that can help people donate to the victims of the Hawaii wildfires. However, there are some great local efforts too.

WASHINGTON — When it comes to providing aid to victims of natural disasters, the safest route is always to turn toward experienced national organizations, such as the Red Cross. The Red Cross website provides information on how people can donate online, by phone, or via mail.

If you text REDCROSS to 90999, you will be charged $10, which will be given to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which 'helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires, and tornadoes.'

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement also pledged to match donations up to $1 million. An online tracker shows that over $950,000 had been raised as of Friday night.

GOFUNDME:

There are numerous GoFundMe efforts to try and raise money for individual families who lost everything. On the GoFundMe website, you can find a hub of 'verified fundraisers.' Here are some of the local GoFundMe efforts:

Lily Bhandari organized one of the listed GoFundMe fundraisers, to help her cousin, despite living nearly 5,000 miles away. By Friday evening, the fundraiser had brought in more than $26,000.

"I think that’s an amazing number," she said. "It’s really incredible to see people be so generous. And I hope that anyone listening to this will find some generosity in their heart and be able to help them out.”

Her cousin, Kevin Campbell, spoke with WUSA9 from his car Friday afternoon. Just days earlier, the wildfires swept in and destroyed his home in Lahaina.

"The wind switched and it was moving toward us," he said. "I just felt like a cold glass of water got in my stomach. It was like - immediately - I just wished we were out of the house 30 seconds ago. Or had packed up and left hours ago. I just felt like we needed to get out of there right now.”

Making matters even more difficult, Campbell's wife Tasha is more than eight months pregnant. The couple evacuated the home, along with their cat and dog. The home was completely destroyed, and the couple is now looking for a place to live.

"Mostly it’s just the uncertainty of not knowing where we’re going to go," he said. "Tasha is so pregnant.”

LOCAL RESTAURANTS:

Across the DMV, restaurants with Hawaiian influences are donating parts of their sales, in order to help the victims of the wildfires.

Kam and 46 Food Truck : Owners of this truck, specializing in Hawaiian and Filipino food, are donating 10% of all weekend sales to help fight the wildfires. The truck will be at MetroBar Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Windridge Winery on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Drew Drop Inn on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Owners of this truck, specializing in Hawaiian and Filipino food, are donating 10% of all weekend sales to help fight the wildfires. The truck will be at MetroBar Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Windridge Winery on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Drew Drop Inn on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tiki Taco: The owner of Tiki Taco told WUSA9 via email that they plan on donating $1 per sale to victims of the Maui fire for the remainder of the month.