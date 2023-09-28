World Culture Festival could be impacted by government shutdown

Virtual plans are in place should a government shutdown impact the festival.

WASHINGTON — The World Culture Festival starts Friday on the National Mall, but if the mall gets closed to the public due to a shutdown of the federal government, some events would be virtual.

The organization The Art of Living on Thursday announced their contingency plans should Congress fail to keep the government open after Saturday -- forcing the closure of many federal services, including national parks, monuments, and the mall.

Sunday’s program and festivities would be broadcast from a private venue. The in-person program would be closed to the public and all World Culture Festival attendees would be encouraged watch online, instead.

“Friday and Saturday programming on the National Mall remains unchanged irrespective of the government shutdown outcome. In case the National Mall becomes inaccessible due to government shutdown, we will move the Sunday portion of our programming to a private venue and live stream it to our local, national and international audiences," Art of Living Foundation spokesperson Kushal Choksi said. "We are excited to welcome hundreds of thousands of people to the National Mall this weekend in celebration of diversity and harmony.”

Sunday's festivities will be livestreamed starting at 9:30 a.m. here. The World Culture Festival's full program is here.