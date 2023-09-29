Smithsonian museums, zoo to stay open for at least 1 week if government shuts down

The Smithsonian announced Friday it would use prior-year funds to stay open until at least Oct. 7.

WASHINGTON — The countdown is on to see if Congress will pass a budget before government funding expires on Oct. 1, or a government shutdown will begin.

While thousands of federal workers are left to assess how they will get by without a paycheck, many other Washingtonians -- and tourists -- are making their own backup plans should a shutdown shutter public museums and the National Zoo, as they rely on federal funding to operate. But on Friday, the region got a little bit of good news.

"In the event of a federal government shutdown, the Smithsonian will use prior-year funds to remain open to the public," the Smithsonian wrote in a statement. "All Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will remain open until at least Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023."

The statement went on to say the Smithsonian would continue to update the public if their operating status changed again.



During the last shutdown in 2018-2019 -- which ended up being the longest shutdown on record -- the Smithsonian wound up staying open until Jan. 1, 2019 using prior funds, but eventually closed for 24 days.

