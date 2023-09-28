Looming government shutdown could have drastic impact on small businesses

Inside Union Station are dozens of small businesses, that depend on tourists and federal workers.

WASHINGTON — In the shadow of the United States Capitol rests Union Station. Thousands of people pass through the doors of the station, many of them headed to Capitol Hill.

Inside Union Station are dozens of small businesses, Like Union Station Shoe Shine.

"I meet a lot of people from all over the country, all over the world," said David Kirkley.

He's been shining shoes there for 30 years. The majority of his customers are either federal workers or visitors headed to the Capitol.

"Probably over 50% of our business is people who are going on the hill, to either speak with representatives or they work directly with the federal government," he told WUSA9.

The shutdown, he says, means a major drop in clientele.

"My concern is we're just still trying to get our footing from COVID. We're just starting to pick up business-wise. This was probably our best month since COVID. To turn around and have the government shut down is going to put a damper in our progress," said Kirkley.

Around the corner from him, also operating inside Union Station is Lee's Flower Shop. They're also concerned about the possible shutdown.

"We have a lot of people who work in government who ride the trains commute to work and bring home flowers for their wife or girlfriend or different occasions and not having that chunk will really affect us for sure," said Samarah Banks.

Both are hoping things will turn around as time left on the deadline continues to wilt.