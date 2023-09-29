2 Virginia senators introduce legislation to provide back pay for contract workers in shutdown

Low-wage food service, janitorial and security service workers would be covered in the legislation.

VIRGINIA, USA — With one day left for Congress to pass a government funding bill before a potential shutdown, two Virginia congressmen are working to put protections in place for federal contract workers.

Sen. Mark Warner (D) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D) introduced legislation Friday that would secure back pay for thousands of federal contract workers who face furlough or reduced work hours during a shutdown. Federal contract workers, unlike federal government employees, have no assurances that they will receive back pay to make up for the wages that would be lost.

“It’s a shame that a few members in the House of Representatives are refusing to do their jobs, and it’s disgraceful that this stands to impact the many federal contractors that keep our government facilities running,” said Sen. Warner. “Without the guarantee of a paycheck, the thousands of dedicated federal contractors who show up every day may be forced to pick between keeping a roof over their heads or putting food on the table. I am glad to introduce this legislation to ensure that when Congress struggles to act, our federal workers contractors do not suffer long-term consequences.”

The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act seeks to ensure federal contract workers, including low-wage food service, janitorial and security service workers, are fairly compensated for the wages and benefits lost during a possible shutdown. The legislation would:

Provide contract workers with back pay and restored paid leave benefits, if used, after a government shutdown;

Cover costs associated with back pay for workers in an amount equal to their weekly compensation up to $1,442, which is 250% of the federal poverty level for a family of four; and

Require the Office of Federal Procurement Policy submit a report on federal contractors accessing back pay.