Body of GWU student found at Surfside condo collapse, officials say

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The body of Deborah Berezdivin has been found at the Surfside condo collapse site, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Berezdivin transferred to George Washington University in the fall of 2020, according to a GWU spokeswoman.

The 21-year-old was identified with seven other people in the Twitter post from Miami-Dade Police about bodies recovered, which included the announcement that the body of a 3-year-old was found.

The body of Berezdivin was found on July 7, according to the post.

Berezdivin is part of a close-knit Jewish community in Puerto Rico, according to reporting by El Nuevo Dia. She and her boyfriend were reportedly in Florida to attend the funeral of a family friend who died of COVID in March, according to the Rabbi of the Miami Synagogue that was hosting them.

At the time of the collapse, GWU said they were hopeful that Berezdivin may have survived in some possible way.