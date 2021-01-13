Young Montana girl writes letter to officer injured in Capitol riots

"It just made me think real hard that whoever hurts another person for no reason is not a good person."

WASHINGTON — The video of Officer Daniel Hodges being crushed in the doorway of the U.S. Capitol by rioters last week sent shock waves throughout the country.

Among the people who felt devastated by the video is 10-year-old Emma Jablonski of Billings, Montana, who watched the video on television with her mother Johnna.

"It just made me feel bad," Emma told WUSA9. "It just made me think real hard that whoever hurts another person for no reason is not a good person."

To help express her feelings and send love to Hodges, both mother and daughter determined a letter would be the best route to take.

I spoke to Emma Jablonski, the 10-year-old girl from Montana who wrote a letter to the officer seen getting crushed by rioters at the Capitol last week. In her words, "it just made me think real hard that whoever hurts another person for no reason is not a good person." @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yMVNGX6jVT — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) January 12, 2021

The letter reads:



"Dear Officer,



I'm Emma, and I'm 10 years old. I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you. Those people are really bad hurting you. I hope you and your family are nice and healthy. When I saw the video on CNN of people crushing you with a door I almost cried. Get well. Emma."

Johnna posted pictures of the letter on Twitter in hopes it would reach the officer. The D.C. Police Department discovered the tweet a few hours later and extended its gratitude and updated everyone one the officer's condition. Hodges is recovering and doing well, according to the tweet.

Hi Emma - thanks for sharing your card! Just wanted to let you know Officer Hodges is recovering and doing well. Thank you for the kind words! We’ll DM you an address of where to send it! @JohnnaJablonski https://t.co/rzByMALqPF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 12, 2021

Johnna said the letter is an example of how young children are also affected by the tragedy seen in our country. She was proud of Emma for extending her kindness to a complete stranger and hopes it could serve as a gentle reminder.

"I just hope people can have a little kindness in their hearts. We are all human beings," Johnna said.

The family is putting together a care package with all things Montana for Ofc. Hodges. The police department not only gave them an address to send the letter and package but will be mailing Emma a police badge as a token of appreciation.