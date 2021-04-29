Utah man charged with throwing fence at police during Capitol riot

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, of Apple Valley, Utah, made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

WASHINGTON — A Utah man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges alleging he assaulted federal officers during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, of Apple Valley, Utah, faces multiple federal charges, including assaulting federal officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, investigators first identified Copeland from photos on a Facebook account with the username “lostforevermore.” The FBI was then able to match those photos of Copeland to surveillance footage from the Capitol riot.

Investigators say Copeland was at the front of a crowd of people attempting to breach the police line on January 6.

#CapitolRiot: Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, of Apple Valley, Utah, was arrested today on multiple charges, including assaulting federal officers and resisting law enforcement. He's accused of throwing a metal bike rack at police. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/ls02T0lAbK — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) April 29, 2021

“Shortly thereafter, an unknown person approached a police officer and began shouting at the officer. From behind, Copeland pushed that unknown person into the officer, and the officer appeared to fall to the ground,” the affidavit reads. “Other officers, bearing riot shields, pushed forward against the crowd, in an apparent attempt to protect the fallen officer. Copeland grabbed one of the riot shields and pushed back against the police line. He also grabbed at an officer’s jacket and pushed that officer backward. Then, he lowered his body to block officers as they advanced.”

Investigators say they also found footage showing Copeland grabbing a metal fence or bike rack being used as a barricade and pushing or throwing it at police.

According to the affidavit, an FBI agent interviewed an individual who has known Copeland for several years, and who reported Copeland had “admitted to getting in to a scuffle with police outside the Capitol building.”

Copeland had been listed as #56 on the FBI’s seeking information photos. He made his initial appearance in court in the District of Utah on Thursday.