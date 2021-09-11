US Capitol Police release results of internal investigations into actions of 38 officers during the Jan. 6 riot

In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found, U.S. Capitol Police said.

WASHINGTON — The United States Capitol Police has released the findings of their internal investigations following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.

The USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility in total launched 38 internal investigations. They provided the Department of Justice with the administrative cases this week as part of the ongoing prosecution of the Jan. 6 rioters. Officer names, witness names, and complainant names were redacted.

OPR identified the officers involved in 26 of the cases. Some complaints did not contain enough information to identify the officer at the center of the complaint, the USCP confirmed.

In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found, they said.

Violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended in six cases;

Three for conduct unbecoming

One for failure to comply with directives

One for improper remarks

One for improper dissemination of information

One other case, regarding an official who has been accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming, is still pending. The administrative investigation started after a criminal investigation, in which charges were not filed.