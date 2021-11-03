Texas florist Jenny Cudd enters 100th guilty plea in Capitol riot case

Cudd pleaded guilty to a Class "A" misdemeanor count of entering or remaining in a restricted building. She faces up to 12 months in jail.

WASHINGTON — A Texas florist who told journalists she would “absolutely” storm the U.S. Capitol again after January 6 appeared before a federal judge Wednesday afternoon to enter the 100th guilty plea in the Capitol riot investigation.

Jenny Cudd, of Midland, Texas, was photographed wearing a Donald Trump for President flag like a cape while joining in a mob that entered the Capitol rotunda during a joint session of Congress on January 6.

In Facebook posts on January 6, Cudd said he joined other rioters who “pushed, pushed and pushed” their way into the Capitol after she heard former Vice President Mike Pence was not going to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. In an interview with WUSA9’s sister station NewsWest 9 two days after the riot, Cudd again said that “we the patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol” and that, “Yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

“Hell yes I am proud of my actions,” Cudd said in another video, posted to Facebook.

Cudd’s unapologetic public statements – and a February request to go on a vacation in Mexico, which U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden granted – made her one of the more recognizable early defendants in the Capitol riot investigation despite a lack of any allegations she engaged in violence. In March, her attorney, Marina Medvin, argued the publicity around Cudd and other Capitol riot defendants, along with, she claimed, D.C.’s culture of “canceling” conservatives, warranted a change of venue. McFadden denied that motion.

In July, Cudd’s co-defendant, Eliel Rosa – a Texas civics teacher who traveled with her to D.C. on January 6 – pleaded guilty to a Class “B” misdemeanor counting of parading, demonstrating or picketing. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 months of probation, and, as an asylee in the U.S., could face additional hurdles as a result of his conviction if he chooses to pursue citizenship.

After Rosa’s hearing, the Department of Justice filed a motion with the court asking for a status hearing scheduled for Cudd on Wednesday to be converted into a plea hearing.

In a short hearing before McFadden Wednesday afternoon, Cudd entered her plea of guilty to one Class “A” misdemeanor count of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. She faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 months in prison, and a sentencing guideline of 0-6 months in prison. Her attorney, Medvin, said she did not believe a possible upward enhancement for an offense of terrorism mentioned in the plea agreement was applicable in Cudd’s case since she accepted a misdemeanor-only plea.

Cudd’s plea marked the 100th defendant to accept guilt in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. As of Wednesday, those plea deals included 15 felony pleas – including four members of the Oath Keepers militia who admitted to a conspiracy to disrupt the joint session of Congress – and 85 misdemeanor-only pleas.

Cudd will be sentenced in person in McFadden’s courtroom in D.C. on March 18, 2022.