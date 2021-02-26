Students call on Mt. St. Mary's University officials to fire professor after detailing his involvement in Capitol riots

Many students on the campus of Mt. St. Mary's University are questioning the actions of Professor Joshua Hochschild after his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

WASHINGTON — A philosophy professor at a Catholic university in Maryland is under fire after detailing his involvement in the uprising at the Capitol.



Hundreds of people have signed a petition demanding Joshua Hochschild resign. But Mt. St. Mary's University is defending his academic freedom. In a promotional video, Mt. St. Mary's University in Frederick County said it teaches its students to question courageously.

Now many of its students are questioning the actions of Professor Joshua Hochschild.

Hochschild published an article in the conservative review “American Mind” called Once Upon A Presidency. He repeated the baseless claims about "The Steal," questioning President Biden's victory in the election.



He described the Trump rally before the Capitol insurrection "Maybe you were there. Maybe you heard the speeches, were caught up in the peaceful, patriotic mood of the day, and then walked with most of the crowd from the rally at the Ellipse to the gathering at the Capitol, to petition Congress to take the possibility of fraud seriously.," he wrote.

He said of the attack: “It was a protest, and some people apparently took it too far.”



"I was not surprised he posted the article. But I was surprised at the way Mt. St. Mary's is handling the situation," senior Brea Purdie said.



Purdie has launched a petition drive calling for the philosophy professor's resignation. As of Thursday night, more than 1,000 people had already signed it.

"I will face repercussions for this. I'm willing to take repercussions at the expense of making this place better for all students of color and all other marginalized students," Purdie said in an Instagram Live.

Hochschild declined WUSA9's interview request, but posted: "I'm off Twitter for a while.... pray for peace and understanding."

Mt. St. Mary's provost issued a statement on Twitter about academic freedom and mutual respect. He said the school is releasing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan.

A statement from Provost Boyd Creasman, Ph.D., regarding reaction to a recent article published by Professor Joshua Hochschild, Ph.D. pic.twitter.com/XTfEIiw03J — Mount St. Mary's U (@MSMU) February 25, 2021

Purdie is furious at school administrators. "Ridiculous! Ridiculous!" she said in her Instagram Live. She said this is a pattern, from the professor. and the university.



Hochschild wrote his story about the Capitol insurrection entirely in the third person. But said on Twitter it's semi-autobiographical.