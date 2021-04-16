Speaker Pelosi calls for January 6 Capitol insurrection commission

“Compromise has been necessary; now, we must agree on the scope, composition and resources necessary to seek and find the truth."

WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is officially calling for a commission on the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi announced the plans via press release on Friday, while also acknowledging that it has been 100 days since the insurrection occurred. She explained that a proposal for the commission has been sent to Republicans, modeled after the 9/11 Commission.

“Compromise has been necessary; now, we must agree on the scope, composition and resources necessary to seek and find the truth. It is my hope that we can reach agreement very soon,” the release says. “At the same time, committees in the House and Senate have been holding and planning hearings, which will be a resource to the commission.”

Pelosi also discussed the two lying-in-honor ceremonies that have taken place for officers of the U.S. Capitol Police Department, Brian Sicknick and Billy Evans.

"Let us always be thankful and prayerful to those who kept us safe," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that there have already been recommendations, including those of law enforcement and national security experts presented by General Russel Honoré.

"We will proceed with a security supplemental shortly, prepared by the Appropriations Committee and the Committee on House Administration to address the physical structure and personnel needs," Pelosi wrote.

The announcement comes as much of the aftermath following the insurrection is still unfolding.

In an unannounced hearing Friday morning, heavy metal guitarist and alleged Oath Keepers founding member Jon Schaffer appeared before a district judge and became the first of more than 400 Capitol riot defendants to plead guilty.

Schaffer, who is accused of assaulting police with bear spray, pleaded to two felony counts – part of a deal that includes his cooperation with federal prosecutors.

In addition, the FBI has not yet been able to find the man who left two potentially deadly pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic national headquarters on the Southeast side of Capitol Hill on Jan. 5.

Some experts suspect the bombs were a deliberate effort to divert police away from the Capitol just before the insurrection on Jan. 6. The night before the riots, the FBI says a man in a gray hoodie and a mask placed pipe bombs in an alley and under a park bench on Capitol Hill.

They were attached to kitchen timers, and officials say they were primed to explode.