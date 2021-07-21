Mississippi man charged with attacking DC Police with metal rod during Capitol riot

Michael Leon Brock faces felony charges and a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

WASHINGTON — The FBI arrested a Mississippi man Tuesday on felony assault charges for allegedly assaulting police with a metal pipe during the Capitol riot.

Michael Leon Brock was taken into custody in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday and made an initial appearance before a federal judge on Wednesday.

According to a statement of facts filed in federal court, a tipster contacted the FBI on June 16 about the identity of “BOLO AFO-319” the bureau had put out about a January 6 suspect. The tipster identified the person as Michael Brock, of Mississippi, who they had known for decades. The FBI then interviewed a second person, who also identified Brock as the person in the pictures.

Bodycam photos included in the affidavit against Brock show a man appearing to use a metal rod to repeatedly strike DC Police officers.

#CapitolRiot: The FBI has arrested Michael Leon Brock, of Southaven, Mississippi, on felony charges of assaulting officers with a metal rod on January 6. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/7JW3yJRdHA — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 21, 2021

Brock faces four counts, including one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

While two Mississippians were arrested on January 6 on local curfew charges, the Justice Department’s Capitol Breach page currently lists Brock as the only resident of the state currently charged federally in the case.

Brock has no known relationship with Larry Brock, another Capitol riot defendant from Texas.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon whether a judge had ruled on Brock's pretrial detention status.