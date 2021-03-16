Two South Carolina men identified for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

One witness who spoke with the FBI recognized the two from association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit.

WASHINGTON — Two South Carolina men are facing federal charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry were identified as being part of the riot after a witness submitted a tip to the FBI. A photo shows Bishai and Irizarry with one other person inside the U.S. Capitol.

A second witness who spoke with the FBI recognized the pair from association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit and said their Snapchat accounts showed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The FBI has reviewed several photos appearing to show the two. One of the photos allegedly shows Irizarry outside the capitol building, looking down over a wall while holding a metal pipe.