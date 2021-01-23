NYC dating coach who posted photos storming the Capitol with a firearm arrested by the FBI

Samuel Fisher came to DC with a small arsenal and the intent to disrupt the election certification proceedings, the FBI says.

WASHINGTON — A man who photographed himself inside the U.S. Capitol holding a firearm during the insurrection on Jan. 6 and then posted the images to Facebook was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan. Samuel Fisher, of New York City, was identified online by a person who saw Fisher's Facebook posts and sent screenshots to the FBI.

According to court documents, the photographs appear to show Fisher holding a firearm in front of a flag that states, "Don't Tread on Trump, Keep America Great." Another photograph is captioned, "Can't wait to bring a liberal back to this freedom palace."

Fisher's social media accounts and website are under the alias "Brad Holiday." According to his website, Fisher operates a business that teaches men "how to meet, date, and keep women attracted to you," the documents say.

Based on records obtained from Facebook, Fisher was in possession of multiple firearms and a bulletproof vest while he was in D.C. Court documents say that Fisher entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol "with intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of the certification proceedings underway inside the U.S. Capitol." Social media activity spanning multiple weeks demonstrates that intent, according to the FBI.

On December 3, Fisher wrote "We must stand up to these people and take our world back / it's time to bring the pain upon them." He posted on December 31, "they cant arrest us all man / gotta stand up / I'm going there / on the 6th / i'd exercise my 2A legal rights there." On January 5-6, 2021, in response to the question "You in DC?" Fisher replied "Yea" "I've been here for a day" / "If millions of patriots don't show up with guns" / "It could be over."

On January 6 2021, Fisher sent a photograph of firearms and, on the same day, wrote "I'm Going To the parking garage super early" "Leaving [expletive] in there maybe except pistol" "And if it kicks off I got a Vest and My Rifle."

Documents say that in the following days, Fisher bragged on Facebook about his participation in the insurrection, describing the attacks as "dangerous and violent" and writing "people died... but it was [expletive] great if you ask me... i got tear gassed and pepper sprayed."

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Six people died, including a woman who was shot and two Capitol Police officers, and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.