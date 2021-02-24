Retired NYPD officer beat MPD officer with flagpole, FBI says

Thomas Webster, a former NYPD officer and Marine, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an officer during the siege on the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former New York City Police Officer is behind bars and facing the possibility of years in prison for his alleged. role in the attack on the US Capitol.

According to newly released court documents, prosecutors allege 54-year-old Thomas Webster, can be seen in multiple images taken from a Metropolitan Police Department body cam. Authorities say Webster, a former Marine who retired from the NYPD in 2011, armed himself with a large, metal flag pole carrying the Marine Corps flag and viciously attacked a D.C. officer on Jan. 6.

The complaint goes on to say that Webster allegedly hit the officer, identified only as N.R. “numerous times.” The court filings say the MPD officer was able to wrestle the flag pole out of Webster’s hand, before scrambling to get away and retreating behind a metal barricade.

But the FBI says the barricade didn't stop Webster and alleges he proceeded to break through the metal barricade and charged the officer with “clenched fists” tackling him to the ground.

In a video taken from Twitter and entered into evidence, prosecutors allege Webster pinned the MPD officer to the ground and was seen “straddling him while he tries to forcibly remove the officer's shield and gas mask.”

In an interview with prosecutors during the investigation, the MPD officer said as Webster tried to rip off his helmet the officer was choked by his own chin strap, leaving him unable to breathe during part of the alleged assault.



The charging documents also included a link to a YouTube video prosecutors said was taken shortly after the alleged attack in which Webster, wearing a body armor vest, looked into the camera and said, “Send more Patriots. We need some help.”

Webster is facing a number of federal felony charges including assault on a police officer. He is being held without bail due to the violent nature of the charges.

WUSA9 reached out to MPD and NYPD, as well as the unions for officers in those departments, however none of the departments nor unions offered any comment.