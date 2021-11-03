Jonathon Carlton is facing up to a year and a half in prison and $105,000 in fines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was reportedly among the dozens of people facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Jonathon Carlton is facing two federal misdemeanors including knowingly entering restricted government grounds and disorderly conduct while making threats to impede government process. Carlton is a correctional officer from Raiford in Union County.

The GW Hatchet, a student newspaper of the George Washington University, reports that Carlton visited D.C. from Florida. Carlton told the newspaper he entered the Capitol for roughly 20 minutes.

“I am here to certify the fraud that occurred without a reasonable doubt in seven states during the election,” Carlton told the GW Hatchet.

Carlton is facing up to a year and a half in prison and $105,000 in fines. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured signature bond with conditions.

Carlton's next hearing will be a virtual one with D.C. Attorneys on Wednesday, Mar. 15.