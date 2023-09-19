Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, charged in riot

The Arizona man can be seen on video using a bullhorn outside the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Ray Epps, a Marine Corps veteran who became the center of right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding the Capitol riot, was charged this week with disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Justice Department filed a misdemeanor count against Epps on Monday in D.C. District Court. The charge, which was entered into the court's public docket Tuesday morning, was filed via a single-count information — which can often indicate a plea deal has been reached.

Epps can be seen in video on Jan. 5 encouraging people to enter the Capitol and in various places on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, including near the first breach of bike rack barricades on the west side of the building and later near Proud Boy Zachary Rehl as he appears to spray chemical irritant toward police.

Epps, who wore a long-sleeved camouflage shirt and red "TRUMP" hat, was originally placed on an FBI website for unidentified Jan. 6 suspects, but was later removed. The lengthy period between his removal and criminal charges has allowed conspiracy theories to flourish accusing him of being an "agent provocateur" or undercover federal agent — which Epps has denied. In an interview with the January 6th Committee, Epps said he was not working for any law enforcement agency on Jan. 6 and "has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

In July, Epps sued Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson for defamation, arguing they'd falsely accused him without evidence of being an undercover federal agent. Epps has said the conspiracies surrounding him, which he says Carlson helped promote, have threatened his safety and forced him to leave his home.