Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial

An attorney for Seattle Proud Boy Ethan Nordean argues the government failed to notify the defense in time that prosecutors planned to use the video.

WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began.

In a motion Friday, attorney Nick Smith, who represents Proud Boys organizer Ethan Nordean, asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly to exclude approximately 30 exhibits from trial that were included in a list submitted by the government the day earlier. Jury selection began Dec. 19 and was set to resume Tuesday for Nordean and four co-defendants facing multiple felony conspiracy charges for what the government has described as a plan to assault the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The exhibits in question are outlined in more detail in a response filed by the DOJ on Monday. They include a number of video clips showing events at the Capitol and damage to the building, as well as a stay-away order issued by a D.C. Superior Court judge for former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and two podcasts featuring North Carolina Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino, who is expected to be a key witness for the government during trial.

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean's attorney wants a judge to exclude exhibits from trial he says the DOJ only notified defense about on Dec. 29. DOJ says the exhibits are limited and mostly short video clips, although at least one appears to be Trump's "will be wild" tweet. pic.twitter.com/bTXTbUudi6 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 2, 2023

Notably, the list also includes two now well-known statements from the former president. One is a 53-second clip from a September 2020 debate between Trump and President Joe Biden in which the former president told Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“But I’ll tell you what,” Trump continued, “Somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

In testimony before the January 6th Committee, Bertino, who had been part of the Proud Boys’ leadership, said the group saw Trump’s comment as a “call to arms” and that its ranks swelled “exponentially” afterward.

Smith also seeks to exclude Trump’s early morning Dec. 19, 2020, tweet exhorting his followers to come to D.C. on Jan. 6 and promising it “will be wild.” During public hearings, the January 6th Committee repeatedly showed evidence of how that particular tweet caused organizers to reschedule events to Jan. 6 and motivated followers to begin planning travel to D.C.

Although neither statement reflects directly on any alleged actions by the five defendants in the case, paired with Bertino’s expected testimony they could help prosecutors in their efforts to link the Proud Boys and the effort to keep Trump in power. Showing each defendant planned to oppose the transfer of power specifically or the authority of the government generally is a necessary element for prosecutors to prove the seditious conspiracy charge. All five defendants have denied participating in any conspiracy or plan connected to Jan. 6.

In their response filing Monday, prosecutors said the updated exhibit list came in response to decisions by the judge in mid-December about what evidence would be admissible during trial and that none of the additions represented any serious prejudice to the defense’s case. Nordean’s attorney asked for a hearing Tuesday to argue the matter further.