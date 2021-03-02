From DC to New Jersey, Officer Brian Sicknick remembered as a hero

The mayor of the hometown where Sicknick was from hopes to build a memorial in his honor.

WASHINGTON — Officer Brian Sicknick is a reminder that when something tragic happens to one, it happens to all.

The ceremony and procession Wednesday honoring the longtime U.S. Capitol Police officer was a tribute fit for a hero, who died from his injuries while trying to protect the Capitol during the insurrection almost one month ago.

Following the ceremony in the rotunda of the Capitol, a departure ceremony was held as his remains were brought down the Center Steps and loaded into a vehicle.

The motorcade was led by officers in bicycles and motorcycles and accompanied with dozens of personnel from different law enforcement agencies in the DMV. The route took them down Constitution Avenue to the Memorial Bridge before the final stop at Arlington National Cemetery where his family held a private funeral.

People out and about the National Mall stopped in their tracks as soon as finding out who the procession was for.

"When you're in the line of duty and doing a job, it's a big deal and a big sacrifice. It doesn't matter who you are and what you did. When someone dies in the line of duty, you pay your respects and stop and reflect," Arlington resident Tim Beach said.

An incredibly somber day as Ofc. Brian Sicknick will be laid to rest today. A departure ceremony at the Capitol is about to take place before the escort to the Arlington National Cemetery. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/seysyBC9Qu — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 3, 2021

The ceremony could also be felt throughout parts of the country including South River, New Jersey. The small town of about 16,000 people is where Sicknick was from and where his family currently lives.

Mayor John Krenzel, who has known the Sicknick family over the years, watched the event online from his office. He said Sicknick's loss has a tremendous effect on the tight-knit community.

He also stayed in touch with the family and recently spoke to them before law enforcement escorted them down to DC.

"They are in shock and saddened and they still can't quite come to grips with it because they can't really grieve. It's happening so fast, yet so slow," Krenzel told WUSA9.

Krenzel said after a few months, he hopes the city can create a memorial that would include a tree and a plaque in honor of Sicknick. The family seemed open to the idea, he said.

The school where the fallen officer graduated from is also planning to plant a tree as well.

"It's some place where the family can go. It's a great honor to be buried in Arlington, but he's going to be in Arlington and the family is here. So a tree might be the way to go," Krenzel added.