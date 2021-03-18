Outnumbered police had to release a man accused of assaulting them with a metal pole during the Capitol riot. Hours later, he joined back in

Mark Ponder, of NW D.C., is back in custody on multiple federal charges, including assaulting federal officers.

WASHINGTON — A Northwest D.C. man accused of assaulting officers with a metal pole during the Capitol riot is back in custody after initially being released during the chaos on January 6.

Mark Ponder was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges including assaulting federal officers, entering restricted grounds, and obstructing an official proceeding.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in D.C., during the breach of the Capitol on January 6, Ponder used a metal pole to repeatedly assault officers attempting to hold the line at the West Terrace.

The complaint includes multiple still images from bodyworn camera footage appearing to show Ponder swinging a large metal pole at an officer, who defended himself with a riot shield.

Court documents say arrest did not happen "due to the chaotic nature of the day." Ponder gave @DCPoliceDept name DOB and prior address. He actually CAME BACK two hours after his release and is seen on BWC video on Inauguration stage. Left after tear gas was deployed on the crowd pic.twitter.com/yHHZroFUx0 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) March 18, 2021

Officers eventually subdued Ponder and took him into custody temporarily, during which time the complaint alleges he repeatedly yelled, “Hold the line!” to other rioters. At one point, the complaint alleges Ponder told other rioters, “When our country is being attacked with, like we are, we have a right to fight… that is what the Second Amendment was built on.”

Ponder also allegedly lectured the officers while he was being detained, telling them, “You know, deep in your heart, you know… that your fathers, your grandfathers, they fought for this freedom in which people are giving away.”

According to the complaint, officers learned a transport would not be available for Ponder and that they were needed to return to the front line for continued crowd control. They then took Ponder’s information, including his address, and released him with instructions that he wasn’t allowed to return.

"The thing is, at some point you are going to have to choose and make up your mind what side you are going to take…that’s what we fighting for because they are stealing that right…and its blatant." Ponder was arrested by @FBIWFO Wednesday at his apartment in Northwest DC. pic.twitter.com/3sr25bForZ — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) March 18, 2021

Ponder reportedly then left the area with one arm held high in the air while other rioters cheered him on.

The FBI says additional footage from the day shows Ponder did later return to the Capitol grounds almost two hours later, but that he left again after tear gas was deployed.

Police took Ponder back into custody on Wednesday. An initial hearing date has not yet been set.