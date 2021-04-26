In the first 100 days after Jan. 6, 2021, over 400 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol breach, including four Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man has been charged with federal offenses that stem from his participation in the attempted insurrection in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 that interrupted a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress in the process of counting electoral votes during the Presidential election.



Reed Knox Christensen, 62, of Hillsboro faces charges that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement, engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building and entering or remaining on restricted ground without lawful authority, among others.



Court documents say that Christensen was on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol grounds where U.S. Capitol Police were protecting the building from rioters. Body camera footage shows Christensen striking and pushing officers and removing metal bike rack barriers.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, Christensen tried to breach the barrier when a police officer sprayed him with a “chemical irritant.” Despite the spray, Christensen went through the perimeter and punched a Capitol Police officer.



Christensen was one of the 10 assaults featured in FBI videos seeking information about the Capitol riot. He is the first one of the 10 featured assaults to be arrested. He is not, however, the first Oregon man to be arrested for participating in the violence on Jan. 6, he appears to be the fourth, following the arrest of a pair of brothers and a third man earlier this year.

Christensen made his first court appearance on Monday, April 26 in Oregon. His case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

In the first 100 days after Jan. 6, 2021, over 400 individuals have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol breach, including over 100 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.



Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.