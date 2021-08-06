New Jersey man first to plead guilty to assault on police during Capitol riot

The DOJ is asking a judge for a 3-4 year prison sentence.

On Friday, Scott Fairlamb, a gym owner from New Jersey, became the first Capitol riot defendant to plead guilty to assaulting police on January 6.

The Department of Justice says the one-time MMA fighter was captured on video berating a line of MPD officers moving through the violent mob outside the U.S. Capitol. In the video, Fairlamb, dressed in a brown jacket, first shoves and then punches an MPD officer in the face.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a federal officer and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies. In return, the government agreed to drop nine other criminal counts. Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a range of 41-51 month in prison in Fairlamb's case – or about 3-4 years behind bars.

In court, Fairlamb’s attorney, Harley Breite, said his client has also agreed to be interviewed by the FBI before sentencing. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth will hand down Fairlamb’s prison sentence on September 27.

While Lamberth has discretion to go above or below the recommended sentencing range if he deems it appropriate, if he gives Fairlamb a sentenced within the 3-4-year range, it would be the longest prison term handed down in a Capitol riot case so far.

Paul Hodgkins, a Florida crane operator who pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction for being on the floor of the Senate chamber, received 8 months in prison at his sentencing in July. Both Hodgkins' sentence and Fairlamb’s proposed prison sentence fall far below the maximum the defendants faced.

Fairlamb’s guilty plea was the 31st out of more than 550 people criminally charged in the Capitol riot so far.