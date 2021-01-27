New Jersey corrections officer, four others, arrested in Capitol riot

According to a probable cause affidavit, corrections officer Marissa Suarez took an 'emergency holiday' to travel to D.C. on January 6.

Five more New Jersey residents have been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier in January.

One of those charged was Marissa Suarez, who has worked as a correctional police officer in Monmouth County since 2019 but resigned after her arrest.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden confirmed Suarez’s resignation.

“A violation of federal or state law of any kind is unacceptable, particularly from a sworn member of law enforcement whose role is to protect and serve,” Golden wrote in an email. “Actions have consequences and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol.”

Suarez and Patricia Todisco had initial court appearances Friday afternoon and each posted $10,000 bail. Stephanie Hazelton of Medford and Scott Fairlamb also were scheduled for initial court appearances Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Among the charges against Fairlamb are assaulting a law enforcement officer and carrying a dangerous weapon. One video reviewed by authorities allegedly showed Fairlamb picking the collapsible baton off the ground outside the Capitol, and another allegedly showed him shoving and punching an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

A friend of Fairlamb’s identified him and told authorities he lives in Butler, in Morris County, according to the complaint. The FBI also compared still photos and videos of Fairlamb at the Capitol with his driver’s license photo, which lists an address in Stockholm, in Sussex County.

The crime of carrying a dangerous weapon while illegally entering a restricted building to disrupt government business is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the complaint.

A message was left Friday night at a number listed for a gym Fairlamb operates in Pompton Lakes.

Hazelton was one of the people who organized a protest outside a gym in Bellmawr last May after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order closing all gyms because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to published reports. Information about an attorney for Hazelton wasn’t immediately available.

Earlier this week, authorities charged Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who allegedly took pictures of herself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.