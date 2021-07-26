'Their voices need to be heard' | New Capitol Police chief supports officers testifying before Congress

USCP Chief J. Thomas Manger said he may not agree with everything his officers may say but he fully supports their right to say it.

WASHINGTON — Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are expected to testify before Congress Tuesday, a move that the new U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) chief said he fully supports.

J. Thomas Manger was sworn in as the new USCP chief on July 23. He was retired when events unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but he said watching everything happen made him wish he wasn't.

Just days after being sworn in, officers Manger now leads will testify before Congress.

"My cops, every one of them, deserves to have their story told," he said. "Their voices need to be heard."

Manger said he may not agree with everything his officers may say before Congress, but he fully supports their right to say it.

DC Police Officer Mike Fanone and USCP Officer Harry Dunn, both scheduled to testify Tuesday, have said they're looking for more support from police unions to condemn politicians who minimize the insurrection.

"We just want more support. This isn't easy," Dunn told WUSA9. "People that have a platform -- the union president, the national union president, the local DC chairmen, the Capitol Police chairman -- we just want statements saying they support us and that the officers' actions were justified."

Tomorrow I'll be testifying before congress, and while I don't think I'm nervous, I am definitely anxious. It will be televised so please tune in and support if you are able to.



Calling the probe “deadly serious,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots “will do the job it set out to do” whether Republicans participate or not.

Members of the special panel commissioned to investigate Jan. 6 said they hope hearing from officers will "set the tone" for the investigation.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D- Miss.) told the Associated Press, "We need to hear how they felt, we need to hear what people who broke into the Capitol said to them.”

