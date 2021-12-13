'Worth fighting for Trump' | Maryland couple heading to trial on Capitol riot charges

An attorney for Christopher and Cynthia Ballenger said they had failed to reach a deal with the government on charges related to January 6.

WASHINGTON — A Frederick County, Maryland, couple is headed to trial on charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot after failing to reach a plea agreement with the Justice Department, their attorney said Monday.

Christopher and Cynthia Price (charged as Cynthia Ballenger), both of Emmitsburg, Maryland, were arrested in August on two counts each of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to a statement of facts filed in the case, a friend alerted the FBI that the Prices had been inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. They were able to provide investigators with texts from Christopher Price, saying “Broken glass everywhere” and “Climbing through the window.” Christopher Also sent multiple photos, including one taken very close to a line of riot officers inside the Capitol which was followed by the message, “Worth fighting for Trump.”

On Monday, the couple’s attorney, Steven Levin, said he had filed a motion to withdraw as Christopher Price’s attorney as it appeared the case would be headed to trial – and he expected the DOJ to object to him representing both husband and wife. He told a federal judge he’d waited the four months since their arrest to do so because he believed the case was going to reach a pretrial resolution, but that didn’t happen.

Last week, the Justice Department filed a new criminal information against the Prices adding an additional count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and a new count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building for each.

If convicted of the most serious charge against them – a Class “A” misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building – the Prices face up to a year in prison.

Christopher Price will be back in court on January 5 for an update on his attorney status, and both Prices are scheduled to return for another hearing on March 10.