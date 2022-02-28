Live Updates: Jury selection begins for first Capitol riot trial of Guy Reffitt

Here are the latest updates on Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

WASHINGTON — A man who was arrested last January after his son alerted authorities of his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection will be the first Capitol Riots defendant out of about 750 arrested to go to trial Monday.

According to prosecutors, 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt is an alleged member of the anti-government Three Percenters movement. Prosecutors plan to tell jurors that on Jan. 6, he came to D.C. with the intent of dragging members of Congress out of the Capitol "by their ankles."

Three U.S. Capitol Police Officers are expected to testify that it took them multiple rounds of less-than-lethal munitions to stop him from doing so.

Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson Reffitt, is also expected to testify.

Reffitt faces five felony counts, including bringing a handgun with him onto the Capitol terrace.

Live Updates

12:48 p.m. -- Jury selection continues. Reffitt's attorney has moved to strike another prospective juror after he said he viewed Jan. 6 as "an attack on my home." Says he has family who lives on Capitol Hill. They had troop transports parked on their streets. "It was a very scary time."

11:30 a.m.-- After combing through several jurors, one prospective juror said he saw a story this morning on his way into the courthouse about jury selection starting in Guy Reffitt's case. Refitt's attorney moved to strike him for cause and Judge Friedrich approved after the DOJ tried to oppose.

11:15 a.m. -- One of the prospective jurors said she would have a hard time believing a defendant in a Capitol Riot case is innocent until proven guilty. A motion from Reffitt's attorney was declared to strike this juror.

10:39 a.m. -- U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich told the prospective jurors that the case will be "unique" considering that many of them know about the historic Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S.Capitol. The first jury group is 28 women, 19 men: 31 white, 13 black, 3 Asian/South Asian.

Judge Friedrich says she'll be inclined to strike people who've followed #CapitolRiot cases closely or those with close associations to law enforcement.



"I'm not inclined to strike everyone who has an opinion about" January 6. They just have to show opinion isn't fixed. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 28, 2022

10:27 a.m. -- Prospective jurors were taken one by one into another courtroom to be asked individual questions.

10:07 a.m. -- Prospective jurors have been sworn in.

Prospective jurors have been sworn in and are now answering general questions. Among them:



- Do you live/work near Capitol?

- Have you followed J6 cases on news?

- Do you know any of the attorneys or witnesses? — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 28, 2022

10:00 a.m. -- Jury selection for Guy Wesley Reffitt's trial begins. WUSA9 reporter Jordan Fischer says Reffitt is in the courtroom and his wife is present.

Jury selection to begin this morning at DC federal court for #January6thInsurrection defendant Guy Reffitt. Expect @wusa9 live coverage from me, @JordanOnRecord and @wfaa @WilliamJoy. pic.twitter.com/nXBkzUQIKw — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) February 28, 2022

Info from inside courtroom where @hsu_spencer is pulling the first pool shift: Guy Reffitt is in the room, dressed in a tan sport coat and dress shirt. Fresh haircut with dark hair pulled back in tight pony tail/bun. Wife Nicole also in room for group voir dire. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) February 28, 2022