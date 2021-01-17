Mother of 'zip tie guy' arrested for role in Capitol breach

Lisa Marie Eisenhart faces federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry.

Federal agents on Saturday arrested a Florida woman believed to be the mother of a man photographed carrying flex cuffs into the Senate Chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach on charges related to her own alleged involvement that day.

Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57, of Fort Myers, Florida, was taken into custody in Tennessee on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

In an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday, federal prosecutors accuse Eisenhart of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol Building during the Capitol riot and also of joining a mob that attacked and chased two Capitol Police officers. According to the affidavit, both Eisenhart and her son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, can be seen in images captured from that day holding flex cuffs during the pursuit.

Munchel was charged last Sunday with entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct. He now faces additional charges of conspiracy and civil disorder.

Federal prosecutors have identified Munchel as the man who appears in one of the most identifiable images from the Capitol breach – that of a man in camouflage and a Punisher chest decal carrying law enforcement-style flex cuffs through the Senate Chamber.

In an encounter with police at a D.C. hotel after the riot, Munchel reportedly admitted to participating, and said the item photographed in a holster on his side was a “Taser Pulse.”