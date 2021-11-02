x
Capitol Riots

Grand Jury indicts Klete Keller on 7 counts related to Capitol riots

The Olympic gold medalist had previously faced three charges related to the US Capitol riots.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal Grand Jury returned a seven-count indictment against Klete Keller, a Colorado resident and former Olympic swimmer who is accused of participating in the failed insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Charges against Keller now include:

  • Civil disorder
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Impeding passage through the Capitol Grounds or buildings
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

He had originally faced just three charges related to his alleged participation in the Capitol riots.

An FBI issued warrant says agents searched through videos credited to Townhall Media, a political news organization, and SwimSwam, a news organization that covers competitive swimming and other related sports, that depicted various events that occurred at the Capitol and identified Keller multiple times.

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller identified in pictures from inside the Capitol riot.

Keller won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps. He has been a licensed real estate broker in Colorado. Records indicate his license is “inactive.”  

He is one of several Colorado men who face federal charges related to the Capitol riots.

