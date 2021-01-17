Kentucky man who attempted to break into Speaker's Lobby with Trump flag arrested, feds say

Federal prosecutors say Chad Barrett Jones was part of the group attempting to break into the Speaker's Lobby with Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

A Kentucky man accused of being part of the group that attempted to breach the Speaker’s Lobby on January 6 – during which a member of that group, Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot by police – was taken into custody this weekend in Louisville.

According to a probably cause affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Chad Barrett Jones is the man captured in footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach wearing a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap and striking glass panels on the door to the Speaker’s Lobby with a long wooden flagpole – reportedly a rolled-up Trump flag.

Investigators say Jones can been seen in video captured by activist John Sullivan striking the glass of the door at least 10 times and then attempting to open it. Moments later, Babbitt attempted to enter the Speaker’s Lobby and was fatally shot by police.

Sullivan, who provided a portion of his footage to WUSA9, has since been charged himself with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and interfering with law enforcement.

The man federal prosecutors say is Jones can be seen toward the end of Sullivan's video below:

According to the affidavit, two days after the Capitol riot a family member contacted the FBI and identified Jones as the man in the red hooded jacket and gray skullcap.

The family member told FBI agents he had contacted Jones after seeing footage of the riots and suggested he contact a lawyer. Jones reportedly said he wanted to explain “why it all was happening and why it was a hoax.”

Jones faces six charges in connection with the Capitol riot: