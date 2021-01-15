IDs, vehicle searches: Here's what kind of security to expect around the 'secure military zone' in D.C.

People entering the nation’s capital will be subject to having vehicles searched, no access to the National Mall, and see law enforcement from across the country.

WASHINGTON — In the days leading up to Inauguration Day, people who call Washington, D.C. home can expect to navigate the city in a way they never have before.

In a press conference Friday, Secret Service Agent Matt Miller said vehicles entering the secure military zone around the National Mall will be searched. Miller said officials are looking for weapons, threats, and explosives. Miller said only after the search will people be permitted in.

Miller said outside of the secure zone, all vehicles, residents and guests, will be able to enter the District as normal. He said it’s only when you enter the blocked-off secure zones that vehicles will be checked. As of Friday, much of D.C.’s business district is under a secure zone, but an exact map has not been provided.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in the event people need to get inside the fence, they should be able to gain access to the area and not incur any issues, but they may have to show their identification.

VEHICLES SEARCHED IN DC -- @SecretService says vehicles entering secure military zone in DC will be SEARCHED. They are looking for weapons, threats, and explosives. After search they will then be admitted inside secure zone. ONLY when you enter secure zone will you be searched. — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 15, 2021

Mayor Muriel Bowser said there could be bridge closures coming in to D.C. in the days leading up to inauguration. She said those conversations are still ongoing.

As of Friday morning, the National Park Service, at the request of the Secret Service, temporarily closed the National Mall. It will remain closed until Jan. 21.

The number of streets closed in Washington, D.C. continue to increase. Closures spread from Constitution Ave. from Rock Creek Pkwy NW to 17th St. NW.

As for a potential curfew in the District, Bowser said they will continue to evaluate the use of a curfew as a possible tool.

A large amount of roads are closed in DC, as well as many parking garages.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ullL7msXTt — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 15, 2021

As for security in the coming days, Chief Contee said all Metropolitan Police Officers will be on hand during Inauguration to respond to Inauguration events and across the city.

WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said officers from Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Denver and San Francisco will be assisting with transit police.

Also inside that secure military zone are thousands of National Guard troops, helping to guard the U.S. Capitol following the pro-Trump riots on January 6th.