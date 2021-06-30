Paintball business owner charged in Capitol Riots

Video footage captures Timothy Hart wearing a QAnon sweatshirt and smoking marijuana inside the Capitol, investigators said.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has charged a man who owns a paintball and softball recreation center with six counts related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, according to a recently released criminal complaint.

Investigators allege that Timothy Hart of Huber Heights, Ohio was among one of the rioters that helped take down one of the western barricades surrounding the Capitol near Peace Circle. A video uploaded to Twitter then shows Hart on the stairs of the Capitol allegedly encouraging other rioters to move closer to the building, the DOJ said.

A separate Instagram video shows Hart in a QAnon sweatshirt allegedly smoking a marijuana cigarette underneath the Capitol's rotunda, as stated in court documents.

At least four individuals initially reported Hart to the FBI in March, with one tipster sending investigators a link to a YouTube video of Hart allegedly driving to Washington and explaining why he is supporting former President Donald Trump, according to the criminal complaint.

#CapitolRiot: Case #6 for today – Timothy Allen Hart, of Ohio, is now charged w/ disorderly & disruptive conduct in a restricted building and obstruction of Congress. The DOJ says this man photographed in the #QAnon shirt is Hart inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Csx6fyWFXn — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 30, 2021

Other videos on the associated YouTube channel appear to show rioters pushing past Capitol police.

The DOJ added that an individual who personally knows Hart identified him in photos captured from scenes on the stairs of the Capitol.

To date, more than 500 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including more than 130 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips regarding participants in the riot can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.