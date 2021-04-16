Grand jury indicts three men for assault on MPD Officer Michael Fanone

Fanone was dragged into the mob and beaten, and suffered a mild heart attack during the assault.

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury indicted has indicted three men in connection with the January 6 assault on DC Police Officer Michael Fanone, including a New York man already charged with stealing his badge and radio.

On Friday, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tennessee; Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa; and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York. The three men face 13 federal charges, ranging from obstructing an official proceeding to entering a restricted building or grounds to assaulting an officer.

The Justice Department said Young and Head were both arrested Wednesday. Sibick was arrested in March on allegations he ripped the badge and radio off Fanone’s vest as the officer was being beaten. According to court filings, Sibick initially told the FBI he had thrown the items away, but later admitted he had brought them back to New York with him and buried them in his backyard.

A fourth man, Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of Fontana, California, was arrested earlier this month on charges related to Fanone’s assault as well.

In an interview with WUSA9 in January, Fanone described his brutal assault – during which he was beaten, tased and suffered a heart attack.

Fanone said he was worried members of the rioting mob would kill him with his own gun and that he would never make it home to his four daughters. He spent a day-and-a-half in the hospital following the assault and was placed on temporary medical leave afterward.

Young and Head join the more than 400 defendants who are now charged in the Capitol riot case. On Friday, one of those defendants – Oath Keeper Jon Schaffer – became the first person charged in the January 6 insurrection to plead guilty.