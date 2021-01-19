The Secretary of the Army warned commanders to be on the lookout for any potential threats.

WASHINGTON — It's the Monday before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and the nation’s capital looks more like a war zone than the country’s seat of government.

"We’re ready for anything,” Virginia National Guard Maj. Scott Drugo said as he stood among massive military trucks and soldiers with guns.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy warned National Guard commanders to look out for any potential problems with service members approaching Inauguration Day. But the FBI is taking the lead on all vetting.

“The Army is working with the FBI to vet all service members supporting the Inauguration National Special Security Event,” an Army spokesperson said. “The Army works with its federal partners to maintain awareness of threats, however, it does not collect domestic intelligence.”

Drugo said he does not envy those in charge of vetting the thousands of guardsmen currently deployed to the District.

“I got to hand it to the folks that are doing that vetting, because that's not an easy process,” Drugo, who deployed out of Fort Belvoir, said. “Just a person showing up in uniform doesn't mean that they are what they are at face value, but there's enough supervisors here and leadership in the chain of command that hopefully that could be taken care of.”



WUSA9 asked Drugo if he can imagine any guardsmen he knows doing something to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.

“Me personally, no and it surprised me when that came up,” he responded. “It breaks my heart to even think about that, you know, somebody in uniform that does that because I'm all heart and I'm all about the mission and hopefully we don't have any issues like that.”

After the riots, all of the Joint Chiefs sent a letter reminding all service members of their duty to "embody the values and ideals of the nation" and "defend the Constitution."



“It's something I don't think any of us expected to ever see and that we hope we will not see again,” 1st Lt. Cole Stevens, who deployed to the District twelve hours after those attacks began, said.

When asked what he would do if something like what happened on Jan. 6 happens on Inauguration Day, Stevens said he was confident in his fellow guardsmen.